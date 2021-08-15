Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post sales of $85.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.00 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $46.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $302.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.87 million to $307.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $289.99 million, with estimates ranging from $269.57 million to $310.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $6,014,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 461,100 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

