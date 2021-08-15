Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $3.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.12 and the highest is $3.57. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $230.14. The stock had a trading volume of 461,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

