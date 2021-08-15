Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.61. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,216 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,458. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

