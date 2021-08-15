Zacks: Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce sales of $3.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $3.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $15.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210,000.00 to $24.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $2.02 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of CLSD opened at $5.69 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $338.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

