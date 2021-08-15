Zacks: Analysts Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to post sales of $44.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.60 million and the highest is $44.50 million. Impinj reported sales of $28.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $180.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $181.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $215.30 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $218.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ PI opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

