Zacks: Analysts Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.23. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 111,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,688. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.