Zacks: Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Announce $3.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $229.83. 561,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $233.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

