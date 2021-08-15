Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

LINC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $188.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

