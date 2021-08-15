Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.72. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.73. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

