Zacks: Analysts Expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.20). Surface Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SURF. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 268,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 986,495 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 24.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 365,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 70,985 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 443,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,217. The company has a market cap of $256.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

