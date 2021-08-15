Zacks: Analysts Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $156.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.90 million and the highest is $162.78 million. Switch posted sales of $128.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $590.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.60 million to $601.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $686.36 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $714.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $997,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,583,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988 over the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWCH opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

