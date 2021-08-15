Zacks: Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post sales of $5.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.27 million and the lowest is $4.90 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $283.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

