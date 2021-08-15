Zacks: Analysts Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.35. TriState Capital reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriState Capital stock remained flat at $$20.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $692.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

