Zacks: Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $2.22 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce earnings per share of $2.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 204.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $12.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $13.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.99 to $15.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.85. 502,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,897. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $374.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,611,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.