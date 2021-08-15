Zacks: Analysts Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post sales of $8.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.85 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $25.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $28.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $45.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

