Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

NYSE UNM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.05. 1,040,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

