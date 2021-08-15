Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report sales of $140.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.10 million and the lowest is $130.15 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $72.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $527.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $551.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $535.84 million, with estimates ranging from $535.70 million to $535.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of WTI opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 3.28. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after buying an additional 862,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 198,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in W&T Offshore by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 190,469 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in W&T Offshore by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 1,146,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 470,727 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

