Zacks: Analysts Expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce $3.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.36 million. XOMA posted sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 494.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $9.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 million to $17.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.40 million, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $22.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in XOMA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in XOMA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in XOMA by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XOMA during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.90 million, a PE ratio of 155.37 and a beta of 0.90.

XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

