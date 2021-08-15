Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post $2.91 EPS

Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the highest is $3.66. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $2.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $13.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.06.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after buying an additional 61,607 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,534,000 after buying an additional 31,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.43. 454,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,706. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.21. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

