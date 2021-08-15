Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post $9.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post earnings of $9.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $14.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.25. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $12.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $53.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.20 to $69.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $67.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.75 to $82.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,480.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

