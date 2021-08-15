Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $12.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.89.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,190. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

