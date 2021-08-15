Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Earnings of $11.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce earnings of $11.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $11.49 and the highest is $12.02. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $13.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $46.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.93 to $52.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $37.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.21 to $40.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

CACC stock opened at $563.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.83. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $565.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.31, for a total value of $2,781,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,850 shares of company stock valued at $48,190,218. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,937,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.3% during the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,979,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

