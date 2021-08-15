Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.51 Million

Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce $111.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.20 million and the highest is $112.80 million. Denny’s reported sales of $71.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $411.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $415.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $454.64 million, with estimates ranging from $446.70 million to $463.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth $177,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.45 on Friday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

