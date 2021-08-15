Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce sales of $132.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.60 million and the highest is $151.48 million. Euronav posted sales of $205.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $497.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.70 million to $530.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $821.23 million, with estimates ranging from $727.90 million to $888.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,034,000 after buying an additional 107,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,639,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 57.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 22.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 505,620 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

