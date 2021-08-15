Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Post $1.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of LOPE traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $88.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

