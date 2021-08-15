Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $120.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

