Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,707 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

