Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $4.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $7.08. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $6.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $25.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $27.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $28.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $28.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $357.98. 1,219,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,163. The firm has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

