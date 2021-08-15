Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBTB stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.68. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

