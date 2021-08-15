Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

NYSE:OMI opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,874 shares of company stock worth $8,015,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

