Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post $1.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $11.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.22 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $256.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $106.28 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.56.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

