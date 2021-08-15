Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

SPSC traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.57. 218,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,221. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.26.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after buying an additional 180,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $11,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

