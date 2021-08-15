Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for USA Truck.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $14.05 on Friday. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $124.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 131.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Truck (USAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.