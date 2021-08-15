Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Post $1.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHC opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

