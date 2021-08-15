Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.51). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOLS. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $10.60 on Friday. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $159,795.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,675.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

