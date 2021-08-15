Zacks: Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.35 Million

Analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to post $143.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.72 million. fuboTV reported sales of $61.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $567.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $568.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.34%. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $6,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Sib LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,463.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.86. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

