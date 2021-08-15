Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post $440,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $530,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.79 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

