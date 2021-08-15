Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce $292.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.20 million. Medpace posted sales of $230.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $177.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.30. Medpace has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Medpace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,063,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

