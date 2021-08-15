Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.56). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $30.79. 158,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,820. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $750,729. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 721,743 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

