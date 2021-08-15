Zacks: Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.63 Million

Brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to post $20.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the lowest is $19.59 million. ReneSola reported sales of $26.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $98.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $99.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $129.25 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $150.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of SOL opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

