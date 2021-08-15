Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings per share of $3.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.05. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $2.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $17.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $605.97 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $649.30. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advent International Corp MA increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 164,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,240,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.