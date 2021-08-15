Zacks: Brokerages Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. UMH Properties reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMH. Aegis increased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 441.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 98,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

