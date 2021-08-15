Zano Hits Market Capitalization of $25.85 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Zano has a market capitalization of $25.85 million and $346,469.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00005031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,802,297 coins and its circulating supply is 10,772,797 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

