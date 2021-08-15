Zano Market Capitalization Tops $25.77 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00005197 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $25.77 million and $264,364.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,007.65 or 0.99925020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00033166 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.78 or 0.01013807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00366271 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.00424692 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00078762 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,801,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,771,885 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

