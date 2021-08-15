Zap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $120,703.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Zap has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $12.65 million and $120,703.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

