ZB Token Hits Market Capitalization of $154.66 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. ZB Token has a market cap of $154.66 million and $2.28 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZB Token Profile

ZB is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

