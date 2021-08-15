ZBG Token (ZT) Price Reaches $0.0382 on Top Exchanges

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $10.06 million and $154,646.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.00865665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00104383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043821 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

