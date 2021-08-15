ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,843.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $1,843.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,278,167 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

