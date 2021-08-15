Zcoin Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,052.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.78 or 0.06852625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.84 or 0.01489274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00391708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00160251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.38 or 0.00576250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00367808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00310953 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

