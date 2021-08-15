Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0021

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zealium has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $35,108.25 and $5.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00189451 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,785,517 coins and its circulating supply is 16,785,517 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

